Swan Valley, Idaho Mountain Retreat To Sell Via Concierge Auctions During Arizona Car Week

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A newly constructed estate with championship equestrian amenities set amid the sweeping natural beauty of eastern Idaho will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions. Located at 2399 Chapel Road in Swan Valley, Idaho, the expansive mountain property combines world-class equestrian facilities with refined modern living, just moments from the outdoor recreation and amenities of Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Listed at $7 million, the estate is offered in cooperation with Sam Haack of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. Bidding is set to open 13 January via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions, and will culminate on 23 January during Concierge Auctions' second annual live auction event at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, held concurrent to Arizona Car Week-one of the nation's premier gatherings of classic, collector, and exotic automobile enthusiasts.

Spanning approximately 6,306 square feet across 46.41 acres of pristine Swan Valley terrain, the single-level residence was completed in 2024 by acclaimed B&B Builders. The four-bedroom home is designed to embrace its dramatic setting, with floor-to-ceiling windows throughout that frame panoramic views of surrounding mountains, rolling pastures, and open skies. Thoughtful contemporary finishes and an open layout create a seamless connection between indoor comfort and the property's expansive outdoor landscape. Purpose-built equestrian amenities include a world-class 220' x 90' indoor riding arena, a 200' x 200' outdoor arena, a six-stall barn, irrigated pastures, three wells, and Palisades Creek irrigation rights.

“This Swan Valley mountain estate exemplifies the kind of rare, purpose-built property that performs exceptionally well in a live auction environment,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.“Aligning this offering with Arizona Car Week for the second consecutive year allows us to engage a highly qualified, luxury-minded audience in a dynamic, competitive setting, while our live auction platform creates transparency, urgency, and global reach-key drivers of successful outcomes for high-end real estate.”

“This property represents a rare opportunity to acquire a newly built mountain estate with world-class equestrian amenities and infrastructure that rivals top facilities, all within close proximity to Jackson Hole,” said Haack.“From the scale of the land to the quality of construction and amenities, it's truly a special offering in the region, and we're looking forward to bringing it to the market with Concierge Auctions.”

Located in Swan Valley, the estate offers year-round access to the region's most sought-after outdoor pursuits, including world-class fly fishing on the South Fork of the Snake River, hiking, horseback riding, and backcountry exploration. Winter brings proximity to premier skiing and snow sports in Jackson Hole, while the surrounding area offers unmatched privacy, natural beauty, and a strong sense of place.

Images of the property may be viewed online. All photography and videography should be credited to Shaw Media.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.