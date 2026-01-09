New Psychological Thriller 'When Revenge Calls' Launches Gripping Trilogy On Survival And The Haunting Power Of The Past

MENAFN - GetNews)Author and community leader Sandra L. Barone announces the release of(ISBN: 9798993951706), a riveting psychological thriller that marks the first installment in the highly anticipated Vengeance Trilogy. Blending razor-sharp tension with deep emotional grit, Barone's latest work explores the terrifying lengths the past will go to reclaim what it is owed.







In "When Revenge Calls," readers are introduced to Samantha, a survivor who believes she has finally outrun the shadows of a brutal marriage and a traumatic childhood. Finding solace with Doc-a compassionate and insightful ally-she begins to rebuild a future on hope. But peace is short-lived. A chilling cat-and-mouse game pulls Samantha back into the darkness, as a predator stalks her every move and long-buried memories surface to reveal a truth she isn't ready to face.

While the novel delivers the heart-pounding suspense of a classic domestic thriller, it is grounded in Barone's signature ability to write with honesty and vulnerability.







"This is a story of survival, justice, and the resilience of the human spirit," says Barone. "I wanted to explore not just the fear of being hunted, but the incredible strength it takes to lower the walls around your heart after trauma."

Early Praise for "When Revenge Calls":

"A heart-pounding, emotionally charged journey of survival, justice, and second chances. I was hooked from the first line." - Tammy DeMirza, #1 International Best-Selling Author

"A gripping page-turner that keeps you on the edge of your seat, leaving you craving more with every twist and turn." - Tina O'Banion, Author

"When Revenge Calls" is the first release of the Vengeance Trilogy. Book two, "When Retribution Calls", is scheduled to release Spring 2026.

About the Author

Sandra L. Barone is a writer, storyteller, and community leader whose work spans fiction and non-fiction. A former beloved columnist for the Pascack Press, she is well-known for her column "I Just Need to Breathe," where she connected with readers through her heartfelt reflections on family and resilience. Currently, she serves as a moderator for The Mom Link, supporting a global community of families seeking connection and healing. Whether writing domestic thrillers or exploring grief on podcasts, Sandra's work is always rooted in emotional truth. Website: .

"When Revenge Calls" is available now at Barnes & Noble and other major retailers.