Founder's Day Celebrations Held At REVA University

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bangalore, Karnataka, India Premier educational institution REVA University hosted 'Founder's Day' at the REVA University campus on January 6, 2026. The annual event was held on the occasion of the birthday of Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor, REVA University.

Air Chief Marshal Fali H. Major, Former Chief of the Air Staff, Indian Air Force; Nirupama Menon Rao, Indian Diplomat, Former Foreign Secretary and Ambassador and Jayasudha, Indian Actress, were honoured with the prestigious REVA Lifetime Achievement Award.



Air Chief Marshal Fali H. Major, former Chief of the Air Staff, receives the REVA Lifetime Achievement Award from Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor, at REVA University Founder's Day, Jan 6, 2026



Addressing the gathering during the celebrations held on campus, Dr. P. Shyama Raju reflected on his inspiring journey - from growing up in a small village in Andhra Pradesh to founding REVA University. He shared how Founder's Day has evolved into a meaningful annual tradition that celebrates excellence and service.



“Founder's Day at REVA University is a cherished occasion for the entire REVA family. Each year, we honour eminent personalities from diverse fields, recognising their outstanding contributions to society. The REVA Lifetime Achievement Award is our way of expressing gratitude to individuals whose lives and work continue to inspire generations,” he said.



Speaking about the values that have guided him through his journey, Dr. Raju emphasised,“Ethics, discipline, hard work, respect for elders, and the courage to face challenges are what truly sustain me. These are the qualities students must imbibe, and to me, this is the true essence of education.”



Speaking after receiving the award, Air Chief Marshal Fali Homi Major expressed his heartfelt gratitude and reflected on the principles that shaped his distinguished career. He said that everything he had achieved stemmed from professionalism, unwavering commitment, and consistent hard work. Emphasising leadership, he noted that true vision is rooted in courage, commitment, and perseverance.



He also highlighted three core lessons everyone should strive to emulate in life. The first, he said, is discipline - never a limitation, but a source of freedom. The second is integrity, which he described as non-negotiable. The third lesson, he emphasised, is the importance of making a positive difference through one's work.“Innovate, strive for excellence, stay grounded, and always give back to the nation,” he urged.



Speaking after receiving the award, Nirupama Menon Rao observed that universities are never created by accident. She described them as temples of learning - acts of collective belief that education must shape not only professional ambition, but also a deep sense of responsibility. She also said that learning was considered as pilgrimage not merely transactional.



Reflecting on the contemporary moment, she noted that we live in an age marked by anxiety about leadership, making thoughtful leadership more vital than ever. Drawing from her years in public service, she said,“I have learnt that leadership is quieter than we imagine. It is far more demanding. Leadership is not about dominating a room, but about holding it - listening carefully, reading context, understanding complexities, and knowing when restraint is wiser than action.”



Speaking candidly about her journey as a woman leader, she addressed the realities of breaking glass ceilings and navigating power structures.“For most women, the path is linear and involves constant negotiation with expectations and invisible rules - often even before entering the space,” she said.“Yet women persist not because we seek exception or indulgence, but because society cannot afford to waste talent.”



She emphasised that sidelining women in leadership is not merely unjust, but ineffective. She concluded by noting that what women bring to leadership is not softness or sentimentality, but depth - an acute sensitivity to consequences and a clear understanding that power always has human costs.



In her acceptance speech, Jayasudha said she was deeply honoured to receive the award alongside other eminent personalities. Reflecting on her journey in cinema, she noted that every film she acted in reminded her of the responsibility she owed to her audience and well-wishers.



She added that the moment reaffirmed her belief that true excellence is rooted in integrity, perseverance, and unwavering commitment.



As part of its Founder's Day celebrations, REVA University unveiled RIA - the REVA Intelligent Assistant, an AI-powered humanoid developed in-house by REVA students and faculty, marking a significant milestone in the university's innovation-led academic journey.



The humanoid was unveiled by the Chancellor in the presence of industry leaders, senior leadership, faculty, students, parents, and guests. Designed as a smart campus assistant, RIA will welcome visitors, answer queries on academics, admissions, and facilities, provide digital campus navigation, and share QR codes for routes and information downloads, enhancing the overall visitor experience.



The Founder's Day Event held at the REVA University campus, was presided over by Chancellor Dr. P. Shyama Raju. The occasion was also graced by Umesh S. Raju, Pro Chancellor; Dr. Sanjay R. Chitnis, Vice Chancellor; and Dr. M. Dhanamjaya, Registrar, family members, trustees, faculty and his well-wishers.