DYWIDAG Completes Sale Of TAM Groupe To Private Assets As Planned

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Munich, Germany, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the 31December 2025, DYWIDAG Systems International (DYWIDAG) completed the sale of 100% of its shares in TAM Groupe (the“Company”), a French market leader in manufacturing and distribution of chemical products, fixing and lifting systems, and accessories for the construction market, to Private Assets SE & Co. KGaA (Private Assets).

Hugh Pelham, CEO of DYWIDAG comments "We extend our sincere thanks to the entire TAM Groupe organization. We believe, along with TAM Groupe's President, Joanne Cooke, and her management team, that we have positioned the Company for future growth. We are confident that Private Assets is best positioned to lead TAM Groupe forward in its next chapter.”

Dr. Björn Schlosser, Président / Managing Director of Private Assets Francs S.A.S, adds”We are pleased to welcome TAM Groupe in our portfolio as PA's third investment in France. We are looking forward to working together with the management team and the employees to further strengthen TAM's market position.”

About TAM Groupe

Founded in France in 1960, with the integration of three market leading brands in the early 2000's (Technique Beton, Artéon, Mandelli Setra) TAM Groupe is specialized in the manufacturing and selling of chemical products for construction, lifting & fixing accessories for prefabricated elements and accessories for reinforced concrete.

About Private Assets

Private Assets SE & Co. KGaA is a Hamburg-based investment company specialising in the majority takeover of companies in special situations. The shares are traded on the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and on the open market of the Hamburg and Berlin Stock Exchange under the securities identification number A3H223. Private Assets prefers to invest in corporate spin-offs and medium-sized companies as well as companies with unresolved succession issues.

About DYWIDAG

Founded in Germany in 1865, DYWIDAG is a private equity backed global market leader in the provision of geotechnical products, post-tensioning and stay cable systems, that is focused primarily on the infrastructure and energy markets.

CONTACT: Peter Assinder, VP Global Sales and Marketing DYWIDAG... Karsten Heyer, Director, Digital Marketing & Communication Private Assets... Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for DYWIDAG...