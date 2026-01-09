Couple Aims To Create Calm In A Hectic Everyday Life

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Stress, overstimulation, and noise define daily life for many people. Couple Jonas Bertelsen and Simone Dahlin know this all too well. And that became the driving force behind Calm Atelier: a collection of nature-inspired artworks created to bring a sense of mental calm into the home.

“We've experienced firsthand how much nature benefits our wellbeing,” says Simone.“Standing on the Danish coast or in the middle of a Swedish forest, something shifts in the body. The pace slows. Thoughts settle. You can breathe again.”

It all began with an inherited painting When Simone inherited a large landscape painting from her grandparents, the couple discovered that the feeling of nature followed them indoors. That moment sparked the idea for Calm Atelier.

“We could feel the room change. It created a sense of presence and stillness,” explains Jonas.“We realised we could bring the calm of nature into our home.”

The couple then immersed themselves in neuroaesthetics, colour psychology, and research on nature's effects on the nervous system. Studies suggest that nature imagery and muted colours can reduce stress, increase focus, and support mental balance.

That became the foundation for Calm Atelier's first collection of five pieces, all designed by Jonas.

“We often say we're creating slow art in a fast world,” he says.

A tool for mental wellbeing For the couple, Calm Atelier isn't just about aesthetics or beautiful imagery. It's about giving people a tool that makes a real difference in daily life - something that can be felt in the body.

“Of course, nothing compares to actually being out in nature,” says Simone.“But if we can offer even a fraction of that feeling within the four walls of a home, then we've made a small difference.”

The style is simple, calm, and Nordic. Each piece is printed locally and on demand on heavy, matte, museum-quality paper, giving the works a soft, vibrant, and present expression in a room. Nothing is produced before it's ordered - both for environmental reasons and to ensure the highest finish.

For Jonas and Simone, Calm Atelier is ultimately about one thing:

“It's about creating small pockets of calm in a noisy world,” says Simone.

Explore the collection at calmatelier.