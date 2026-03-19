CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Flags Off 207 New Buses On Rajasthan Day

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, March 19 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma flagged off a fleet of new buses on Thursday on the occasion of Rajasthan Day to strengthen the state's public transport system. A total of 207 buses have been added to the Rajasthan Roadways fleet to provide more accessible and modern transportation facilities to the public.

The flag-off ceremony was held at the Ajmer Road bus terminal in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa. The new induction, announced in the state budget, includes 100 Blue Line buses, 79 non-AC buses, and 28 AC buses and is expected to significantly enhance both rural and urban connectivity.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, Jaipur MP Manju Sharma, and Minister Jogaram Patel were also present on the occasion. Before the flag-off, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma inspected the facilities available in the newly inducted contracted buses. He also performed a traditional puja ceremony before formally launching the fleet from the Hirapura Bus Terminal.

In a post on X, he said, "Another major step towards convenient, safe, and modern travel for the residents of the state! Today, on the sacred occasion of Rajasthan Day, 207 new buses of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation were flagged off from the bus terminal located on Ajmer Road. At the same time, to raise awareness about road safety, helmets were distributed to 700 women as 'Road Safety Pioneers'. Our government is committed to connecting every corner of the state with better connectivity and ensuring the safety of every individual."

These additions will revive several previously discontinued routes, making travel more convenient for passengers. Designed with a focus on passenger comfort and safety, the new buses will operate on multiple routes across the state.

According to Roadways officials, these buses will enhance services on both long-distance and intercity routes. Promoting road safety, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also distributed ISI-marked helmets to 700 women, designating them as“Road Safety Pioneers.”

The initiative aims to encourage helmet usage and raise awareness about road safety, with the broader goal of reducing accidents and fostering safer traffic practices across the state.