Jawzjan Tribal Elder Resolves 115 Disputes Through Jirgas In 13 Year

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Abdulkhaliq Haqyar, a tribal elder in northern Jawzjan province who has been actively involved for nearly 13 years in resolving community disputes and promoting social peace, says that by relying on Islamic principles, local jirgas and the trust of the people, he has managed to peacefully resolve dozens of complex social and family cases.

Abdulkhaliq Haqyar, 52, is a resident of the village of Jagdalak in Shiberghan city. He completed his education up to the 12th grade during his time as a refugee in Pakistan and also received religious education in Islamic madrasas.

According to him, this familiarity with both modern and religious sciences has enabled him to play a trusted role among the people.

Recalling his challenging life, he says:“Life was full of difficulties for us, and people were also tired and helpless. When I saw the problems people faced, I felt that I should serve them and take part in resolving their issues.”

According to him, for about ten years he has been working through the Directorate of Tribes and Ethnic Affairs-both under the previous system and the current one-representing various tribes of Jawzjan and serving as a mediator between people and the military, civil and criminal courts to remove misunderstandings and resolve disputes.

Haqyar believes that a true leader must possess three fundamental qualities: justice, truthfulness and honesty. He says:“The one essential quality that a responsible person or community elder must have is justice. He must be truthful, honest and resolve every matter within the framework of Islamic law.”

According to this tribal elder, Afghanistan has many local traditions and customs, but people respect Islamic values above all. Therefore, decisions made based on the Qur'an, Hadith, consensus (ijma) and analogy (qiyas) are generally accepted by the people.

Speaking about the difference between formal courts and dispute resolution through jirga, he says that in formal courts decisions are mostly based on documentation and legal procedures, which in one sense is positive. However, on the other hand, the process can be long and exhausting for many people.

Haqyar explains:“People often do not have the financial or psychological ability to continue such processes; therefore, we try to resolve problems through jirga, gain the satisfaction of both parties and create lasting peace.”

Haqyar says that he has helped resolve around 115 disputes through jirga. He considers the trust of the people to be his greatest asset and says:

“I am proud that the people of Jawzjan province trust me and show me great respect. This trust is my greatest capital. May God grant our people even more dignity and respect.”

He says that serving people knows no ethnic or linguistic boundaries and added:“My service does not consider language or ethnicity. Whoever has a problem, I try to solve it. This is my human duty.”

This tribal elder considers prejudice to be one of the major challenges in the country and says:

“Some of our people have prejudice, whereas prejudice has no place in Islam. Sometimes even two brothers develop conflict and hostility. To reduce such problems, the role of jirgas, religious scholars, mosque imams and respected community members is very important.”

Haqyar also points to the role of the media in raising public awareness, saying that the presence of media across the country increases awareness and transparency in society.

According to him, a mediator must be familiar with jirga traditions, Islamic principles and the realities of the time.

Regarding the position of jirga in the current system, he says that today there is more confidence in this method than in the past.

He added that previously jirgas did not have as much recognition, but now when problems arise, people are often advised to resolve them through jirga.

According to Haqyar, under the current circumstances the role of jirgas and mediators is more important than ever, as they can both reduce the burden on courts and help strengthen social peace.

Abdulkhaliq Haqyar describes himself as a servant of the people and says that he represents around 64 villages in Jawzjan province and receives no financial benefits from any institution.

According to him, his only capital is the trust of the people, and as long as he is able, he will continue striving to reduce hostility, prejudice and division within society.

Meanwhile, Haji Mohammad Alam described Haqyar as a compassionate and people-oriented figure, saying:

“Haqyar has not only been a skilled mediator in resolving ethnic, family and social disputes, but with patience and impartiality he has always tried to find fair and lasting solutions through dialogue and by gaining the trust of both sides.”

Before making any decision, he carefully listens to all parties and, with experience and wisdom, proposes the best solution.

In Haji Mohammad Alam's view, Haqyar's greatest value is that he does his work to serve the people-not for position or fame-and he considers the peace and unity of society a legacy for future generations.

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