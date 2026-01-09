Andrew W. Mellon Professor of the Humanities, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Peter C. Mancall is the Andrew W. Mellon Professor of the Humanities and Professor of History and Anthropology at USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts, and Sciences, and the Linda and Harlan Martens Director of the USC-Huntington Early Modern Studies Institute. He is the author of seven books including "The Trials of Thomas Morton: An Anglican Lawyer, His Puritan Foes, and the Battle for a New England" (Yale, 2019), "Nature and Culture in the Early Modern Atlantic" (Penn, 2018), "Fatal Journey: The Final Expedition of Henry Hudson–A Tale of Mutiny and Murder in the Arctic" (Basic Books, 2009); "Hakluyt's Promise: An Elizabethan's Obsession for an English America" (Yale, 2007) and "Deadly Medicine: Indians and Alcohol in Early America" (Cornell, 1995). His next book, "Contested Continent: The Struggle for North America, c. 1000-1680," which will be volume one of the Oxford History of the United States, will be published in June 2026.

He is an elected fellow of the Society of American Historians and the Royal Historical Society and an elected member of the American Antiquarian Society and the Colonial Society of Massachusetts. His work has appeared in The Chronicle of Higher Education, Bloomberg Businessweek, and American Heritage and been featured on NPR's "All Things Considered" and "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart." In 2019-2020 he was the Harmsworth Professor of American History at Oxford University.

–present Professor of History and Anthropology, University of Southern California – Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences

Experience