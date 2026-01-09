Azerbaijan Inflation Forecasts Diverge Between UN, Central Bank, ING

The United Nations has forecast that inflation in Azerbaijan will stand at 4 per cent in 2026 and 3.5 per cent in 2027, pointing to a gradual slowdown in price growth. Azernews reports, citing updated UN data, that according to UN estimates, inflation in Azerbaijan reached...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%