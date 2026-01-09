Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Cancels Second Wave Of Attacks On Venezuela To Meet BIG OIL At White House Today

Trump Cancels Second Wave Of Attacks On Venezuela To Meet BIG OIL At White House Today


2026-01-09 05:00:50
(MENAFN- Live Mint) U President Donald Trump on Friday said he had canceled a previously expected second wave of attacks on Venezuela following cooperation from the South American nation.

MENAFN09012026007365015876ID1110576956



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search