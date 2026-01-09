Fact Check: Did Astronomer CEO Apologise For 'Cheating' After Being 'Caught On Camera'?

Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, a company specialising in data services, has found himself at the centre of a white-hot viral storm after a video emerged showing him hugging a colleague during a Coldplay concert.

The clip, captured on the jumbotron at the event, quickly went viral online. In the video, Byron is seen dropping to the floor while the woman beside him - identified as Kristin Cabot, Astronomer's Chief People Officer - abruptly turns away in an attempt to hide her face.

Recommended For You

As the clip spread across social media, netizens were merciless: brands spun memes, betting sites went viral, and the armchair commentators were out in full force. The situation escalated further when an alleged apology statement attributed to Byron began circulating online. But was it real?

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Did he apologise?

The viral statement was shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user going by the name Peter Enis, who claimed to be affiliated with CBS News.

However, a search by Khaleej Times on both LinkedIn and the CBS News website found no such person employed at the network.

In fact, the X account that posted the statement is clearly marked as a parody - suggesting the apology was fabricated.

Take a look at the viral tweet below:

The fake statement sparked outrage online. Here's what it read:

"I want to acknowledge the moment that's been circulating online, and the disappointment it's caused.

"What was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deeply personal mistake playing out on a very public stage. I want to sincerely apologize to my wife, my family, and the team at Astronomer. You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader.

"This is not who I want to be or how I want to represent the company I helped build. I'm taking time to reflect, to take accountability, and to figure out the next steps, personally and professionally. I ask for privacy as I navigate that process.

"I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent. I respect artists and entertainers, but I hope we can all think more deeply about the impact of turning someone else's life into a spectacle.

"As a friend once sang: 'Lights will guide you home, and ignite your bones, and I will try to fix you.'"

While the fake statement also brought hate, as many netizens believed Byron was attempting to minimise the situation by calling the moment a "private" one.

Not just one statement

Adding fuel to the viral fire, a second fabricated statement has also been circulating online. A fabricated screengrab appears to show the official Astronomer account posting the following message:

"Statement from our CEO Andy Byron:

'Let me start by apologising to my family, my wife, and our wonderful employees. My behavior is inexcusable and the shame I am receiving is well deserved. I tried to hide my actions but the truth has finally been revealed. I am a Coldplay fan. And not just of the first two albums. I also like the recent stuff. I am going to take some time to contemplate my future, please respect our family's privacy at this time.'"

Though the post appears authentic at first glance, no such statement was ever published on the company's verified social media channels. The tone and content, especially the Coldplay reference, are a clear indication that the statement is a fake one.

As of now, Byron has made no official public comment regarding the viral video or the spoofed apologies.