Vacuum Solutions From Busch Reduces Maintenance Effort And Operating Costs In Pasta Manufacturing

State-of-the-art vacuum technology replaces a maintenance-intensive liquid ring solution. The Austrian company now benefits from a reliable, efficient vacuum supply in flour conveying and dough manufacturing – with a significantly reduced failure rate and lower operating costs.

Family business with a sustainable focus

The Austrian family business WOLF NUDELN, based in Güssing (Burgenland), is now run by the third generation with Joachim Wolf at the helm. The fourth generation, his two sons, are already lined up as successors. The company dates back to 1890, when the Wolf bakery was founded. In 1956, the bakery started producing pasta with the first variety being the fine, thin "Goldfaden", which is still popular today as a classic soup topping. The company's 50 employees process around 5,500 tons of pasta annually in three-shift operation five days a week. Production is completely CO2-neutral, as the company's biogas plant covers all energy requirements and is operated with corn and green cuttings from the company's agricultural production and waste material from in-house poultry farming. The manure comes from an independent egg production facility, which has existed since 1968 and continues to supply the company with all the eggs it needs. Sustainability is a core building block of the company's philosophy, with WOLF NUDELN relying on 100% Austrian raw materials such as durum wheat semolina and spelt, as well as fully paper-based packaging. 90% of sales are via the Austrian food retail trade, and catering companies are also supplied directly.

Vacuum for flour conveying and dough production

Vacuum pumps are used in two manufacturing processes. On the one hand, grains such as spelt, semolina and durum wheat are sucked in and further processed via seven flour suction lines. On the other hand, the vacuum pumps ensure controlled oxygen reduction during dough production in seven dough pots. The vacuum also preserves the color of the pasta – a crucial quality factor, especially when processing fresh eggs.

From liquid ring to claw vacuum pumps: efficiency instead of downtime

In the past, WOLF NUDELN relied on eight liquid ring vacuum pumps to operate the dough pots. They were associated with comparatively high water consumption, increased humidity and considerable maintenance effort in this application. The pumps were housed in a technical room with an open basin, which made the system prone to scaling and occasional malfunctions. The system required regular cleaning and a change of water at the weekend. In addition, water cooling was needed, which significantly increased the use of energy and resources. The company relied on compressed air technology for the flour suction systems. This was often clogged with flour dust, resulting in system failure and requiring complex, time-consuming cleaning.

Joachim Wolf became aware of Busch through a specialist article in an industry magazine – and contacted the experts directly. At the start of 2020, the company began pilot implementation in the dough pot area with two MINK MM 1142 BV claw vacuum pumps. During operation, it became apparent that a switch to the AQUA version of the pumps (which is better suited for humid environments) was necessary due to the residual moisture in the application. In addition, two filter systems have been added to the two vacuum pumps: an LSA 0003 filter prevents water from being sucked in, while a FIL 0100 polyester filter retains flour particles and therefore ensures that no dust enters the vacuum pump.

Based on the positive experiences with these, the solution has been gradually expanded. In May 2024, five additional MINK MM 1142 BV claw vacuum pumps with an identical configuration were added. Today, the new solution comprises seven vacuum pumps placed in a separate technical room, with two being used for the flour suction systems and five for extracting oxygen from the dough pots. Thanks to an intermediate vacuum buffer, the lines can now be operated energy-efficiently even in standby mode. The vacuum pumps operate at an ultimate pressure of 70 to 100 mbar, with a power consumption of only 3.5 kWh (50 Hz) per vacuum pump.

Another benefit is that by placing the central system in the separate technical room with active ventilation, the temperature in the room does not exceed 40°C. The system is low-noise, more hygienic and requires little maintenance. Both filters are easy to clean.

Less maintenance, more reliability

"I am very satisfied with the vacuum pumps. We have not had any problems since we began using Busch solutions," says Joachim Wolf. For good reason – operating costs have fallen and water consumption, humidity and maintenance effort have also been drastically reduced. Whereas several pump failures per year were previously registered, system operation is now stable. At the same time, the current solution allows the system to switch to a replacement pump at any time, without interrupting manufacturing.

Further application planned

WOLF NUDELN is also planning to switch to Busch technology for packaging in the future. A SECO SV dry-running rotary vane vacuum pump with vacuum regulating unit and inlet filter is to be used in a tubular bag machine to keep the packaging stable during the filling process. To extend maintenance intervals, reduce operating costs and avoid downtime, the company relies on genuine Busch oil and filter material for the seven MINK MM 1142 BV solutions.