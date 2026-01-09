RACA, RNSR Explore Cooperation In Institutional Social Responsibility

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) and the Regional Network for Social Responsibility (RNSR) have discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in the areas of institutional social responsibility and charitable work.

Both sides also explored opportunities for forging outstanding partnerships that help upgrade social initiatives and national cohesion.

The joint meeting, held at RACA's premises, addressed backing the ongoing efforts to achieve sustainable social development in alignment with Qatar's national orientations and the social development pillar set out in Qatar National Vision 2030, alongside the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030's Fourth Strategic National Outcome: Cohesive Society. The two sides stressed the importance of promoting the culture of responsible giving, values of belonging and solidarity, as well as social responsibility through leveraging expandable innovative national initiatives, such as a platform for coordinating internal aid, which helps build an integrated system of social work and document outstanding practices as upgradable and applicable reference models on a large scale.

In this regard, RACA reviewed an array of leading national initiatives it oversees, foremost of which is an advanced national initiative that aims to develop a platform for social work at home, in addition to fostering coordination and integration among relevant entities, thereby contributing to enhancing the efficiency of aid allocation and achieving social inclusion.

The platform epitomizes a state-of-the-art institutional model in managing social work, as it unifies efforts, depends on data, and enforces governance and transparency principles in support of the transition from traditional care models to enduring social empowerment ones.

It further bolsters family and individual capabilities for self-dependence and active engagement in development, with the platform being the first-of-its-kind at the world level, positioning itself as a framework for partnership between social, charitable, and government sectors under the umbrella of the RACA-led shared national initiative.

As such, RNSR's delegation applauded the role RACA undertakes in leading and regulating the social and charitable work sector, alongside the outstanding initiatives it oversees, chief among which is the new platform, representing an advanced institutional practice that helps fashion social impact, boost multilateral partnerships, and spur responsible and enduring innovation.

At the meeting, RNSR honoured RACA General Manager Ibrahim Abdullah Al Dehaimi, marking his selection among the most influential Arab figures in the field of social responsibility for 2025, in recognition of his leading role in advancing the social and charitable work system and enhancing its impact and sustainability on the national stage.