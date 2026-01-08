Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Fog Alert Issued In THESE Places Check Forecast Here

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Winter's grip continues across Bengal, but the mercury has risen slightly today. The weather office has issued a dense fog alert for several districts, including North Bengal, for the next few days

All of Bengal is shivering from the cold. The minimum temperature has been hovering between 10-12°C. However, the weather has changed slightly today, with a small rise in temperature.

The weather will be dry for the next 5-7 days. North Bengal will see dense fog, with cold day conditions in some areas. Visibility in Darjeeling and other districts may drop to 50m.

Light to moderate fog will persist in all districts, including Kolkata, for a few days. Fog will be heavier on Friday and Saturday. The sky may be foggy from the morning. It will decrease from Sunday.

Min temp will be 11°C on Friday & Saturday, rising by 2°C from Sunday. Cold wave conditions persist in Birbhum & East Burdwan. Cold day conditions in 6 other districts.

Dense fog in South Bengal's North 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Murshidabad, & Nadia. Light fog in Kolkata. Min temp today is 11°C, max 22°C. Tuesday was the coldest day.