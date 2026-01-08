Another Group Of Ukrainian Legion Fighters To Sign Contracts With Armed Forces On Jan 23

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Petro Horkusha, a representative of the recruitment center at Ukraine's Consulate General in Lublin, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"From January 19 to 23, a mobile military medical commission from Lviv will be working in Lublin. The contracts will be signed on January 23 at the premises of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin," Horkusha said.

According to him, several dozen volunteer fighters in the next group plan to sign contracts with the Ukrainian army.

"It is mostly made up of Ukrainian citizens living in Poland. But it also includes Ukrainians living in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Estonia, and the Netherlands," Horkusha said.

He said the group includes volunteers aged 20 to 55, including women. Candidates express interest in becoming UAV operators, snipers, or joining reconnaissance units.

Horkusha said that after signing the contracts, the group will go to a training center in Poland to undergo 45 days of basic military training. After completing the training, the group will be transferred to Ukraine.

He emphasized good cooperation with Poland in training Ukrainian servicemen.

Horkusha also said that some volunteers who completed training in Poland and combat coordination at a permanent deployment point in Ukraine were sent to the combat zone more than a month ago, while others are still undergoing combat coordination with their unit.

News of the creation of the Ukrainian Legion emerged in July 2024, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed a security agreement in Warsaw. One of its provisions is the training of Ukrainian military units in Poland.

The recruitment center for Ukrainian citizen volunteers at the Consulate General in Lublin opened in early October 2024.

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Legion may sign contracts for one year (for those under 25), three years, or until the end of the special period. After signing contracts with the Ukrainian Armed Forces, fighters are sent to a training ground near Lublin for training conducted by NATO instructors.

Under the agreement, the Ukrainian side provides uniforms and medical supplies to Legion volunteers, while Poland provides infrastructure, equipment, and weapons for the duration of training.

The first group of Ukrainian Legion volunteers signed contracts with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in November 2024; the second in January 2025; the third at the end of February; the fourth in early June; the fifth in early August; and the sixth last October.