Boat capsizes in DR Congo, many reported missing
(MENAFN) Approximately 70 people remain missing after a boat capsized Monday on the Sankuru River in Kasai Province, central Democratic Republic of the Congo, as stated by reports.
The vessel was traveling from the port of Bena Dibele, over 800 kilometers (497 miles) from the capital, Kinshasa, when whirlwinds caused it to sink. “The boat was carrying roughly 120 people.
About 50 have been rescued so far, and search efforts continue for those missing,” said local administrator Francois Ahoka, according to reports.
Ahoka noted the challenges faced by rescue teams and urged families to coordinate with authorities to identify survivors and recover bodies.
Water transport is widely used in the Congo due to the poor condition and inaccessibility of most roads.
