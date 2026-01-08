Senseonics Announces First Commercial Patients Using Eversense 365 Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) With Twiisttm Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) twiistTM becomes the first AID system compatible with Senseonics Eversense® 365 one-year CGM

GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of long-term, implantable CGM systems for people with diabetes with Sequel MedTech, LLC, a company developing state-of-the-art insulin delivery technologies, have launched the integration of their products with the first patients having received a Sequel twiist AID system paired with the Eversense 365 CGM.

The commercial launch of the integrated products provides people with type 1 diabetes a new level of flexibility and personalization in their diabetes management. Pairing twiistTM with Senseonics' Eversense 365 is the first time the world's only One Year CGM system has been integrated with an AID, representing a major milestone in holistic, long-term diabetes management by reducing the need for regular sensor changes and re-pairing, while maintaining exceptional accuracy.

As the only implantable CGM available, Eversense 365 offers patients a truly differentiated CGM experience, providing one year of exceptionally accurate monitoring with minimal interruptions. Eversense 365's unique approach allows people to overcome common frustrations and interruptions experienced with traditional, short-term CGMs, so that patients can focus on managing their diabetes and not their CGM. The twiist AID system is the first and only system to use iiSureTM technology to directly measure the volume of insulin delivered, helping ensure accuracy and occlusion detection up to nine times faster than other AID systems. Powered by the twiist Loop algorithm, the system automatically adjusts insulin delivery based on real-time sensor readings and predicted glucose levels to reduce the burden of managing diabetes.

“While our technologies are unique, our goal is the same - to improve lives and reduce complexity for patients living with diabetes,” said Tim Goodnow, President and CEO of Senseonics.“We are proud to partner with Sequel and provide the necessary glucose monitoring data to power the twiist Loop algorithm, which enables real-time insulin delivery decisions through the twiist pump. Patients and providers want reliable, long-term automated glucose readings and we've taken a major step forward in simplifying and personalizing diabetes management by integrating Eversense 365's One Year CGM system with the twiist AID system for patients that require insulin.”

“Diabetes management is deeply personal, and no single approach works for everyone,” said Alan Lotvin, CEO of Sequel MedTech.“Our focus on personalization means Sequel is committed to creating choice for people living with diabetes; integration with the Eversense CGM is an important step in this journey, enabling more people to experience the precision and confidence that twiist AID system brings to diabetes management.”

Broad availability of twiist with Eversense 365 is expected by March 2026. For more information on availability please visit or twiist/eversense365.

About Eversense

Eversense 365 is developed by Senseonics and as the only implantable CGM available, offers patients a truly differentiated CGM experience, providing One Year of exceptionally accurate monitoring with minimal interruptions. It benefits endocrinologists and care teams by offering their patients confidence in decision-making, long-term peace of mind and enhanced quality of life with just one CGM. The unique approach also allows people to overcome common frustrations and interruptions experienced with traditional, short-term CGMs, so that patients can focus on managing their diabetes and not their CGM.

The Eversense ® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems are indicated for continually measuring glucose levels for up to 365 days for Eversense ® 365 and 180 days for Eversense ® E3 in persons with diabetes age 18 and older. The systems are indicated for use to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions. Fingerstick BG measurements are still required for calibration primarily one time per week after day 14 for Eversense ® 365 and one time per day after day 21 for Eversense ® E3, and when symptoms do not match CGM information or when taking medications of the tetracycline class. The sensor insertion and removal procedures are performed by a health care provider. The Eversense CGM Systems are prescription devices; patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more. For important safety information, see .

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM systems Eversense ® 365 and Eversense ® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Senseonics, including the integration of the Sequel twiist AID system paired with the Eversense 365 CGM, statements regarding the potential benefits and accuracy related to using the Sequel twiist AID system paired with the Eversense 365 CGM and the broad availability of twiist with Eversense expected by March 2026, and other statements containing the words "believe,"“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“projects,”“will,”“planned,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the partnership between Senseonics and Sequel MedTech, LLC to integrate their products, uncertainties inherent in the transition of the commercial responsibility for Eversense from Ascensia, uncertainties in insurer, regulatory and administrative processes and decisions, uncertainties inherent in the development and registration and roll-out of new technology and solutions, uncertainties inherent in finalizing integration and commercial terms and coordination with health systems and other new collaboration partners and third parties, uncertainties inherent in the ongoing commercialization of the Eversense product and the expansion of the Eversense product and Senseonics' and its partners' activities, uncertainties relating to the current economic and regulatory/political environment, including the effects of tariffs, and such other factors as are set forth in the risk factors detailed in Senseonics' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and future reports filed with the SEC under the heading "Risk Factors." In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Senseonics' views as of the date hereof. Senseonics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Senseonics' views to change. However, while Senseonics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Senseonics specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Senseonics' views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

