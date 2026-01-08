Spyre Therapeutics Announces Grants Of Inducement Awards
The stock options were granted with a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to $30.58, the closing price per share of Spyre's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on January 2, 2026. The options granted to the employees shall vest and become exercisable as to one-fourth (1/4th) of the shares subject to the respective options on the first anniversary of the employee's start date, and one-forty-eighth (1/48th) of the shares subject to the respective options shall vest and become exercisable monthly thereafter, in each case, subject to continuous service with Spyre through the applicable vesting dates. The stock options are subject to the terms of the 2018 Plan.
About Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering long-acting antibodies and antibody combinations to redefine the standard of care for inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”) and rheumatic diseases. Spyre's pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23.
