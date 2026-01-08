Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kinross Gold Corporation

2026-01-08 03:17:20
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:25 AM EST - Kinross Gold Corporation: Will provide an update on its Round Mountain Phase X, Kettle River-Curlew and Bald Mountain Redbird 2 projects, followed by a virtual presentation and question and answer session at 9:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 15, 2026. Kinross Gold Corporation shares T.K are trading down $0.43 at $41.91.

