Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Luke Jeffrey

Luke Jeffrey


2026-01-08 03:15:49
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Southern Cross University
Profile Articles Activity

I am currently an ARC DECRA fellow and senior researcher at Southern Cross University. My research aims to understand the processes, pathways and emissions of methane from tree stems, as well as the hidden role of tree-dwelling microbial communities and their modulation of climate-active gases, across a variety of forest biomes.

Experience
  • –present Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Southern Cross University
  • 2024–present ARC DECRA Fellow, Southern Cross University

The Conversation

MENAFN08012026000199003603ID1110574989



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search