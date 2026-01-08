Luke Jeffrey

I am currently an ARC DECRA fellow and senior researcher at Southern Cross University. My research aims to understand the processes, pathways and emissions of methane from tree stems, as well as the hidden role of tree-dwelling microbial communities and their modulation of climate-active gases, across a variety of forest biomes.

