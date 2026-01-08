Russian Troops Attack Kryvyi Rih With Ballistic Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Kryvyi Rih. Ballistic missile attack. Take care, additional launches are possible," he said.

The Air Force had warned of the threat of ballistic missile strikes.

Six major boiler houses shut down in Kryvyi Rih, nearly 39,000 customers without power

As Ukrinform reported, on January 7 the Russians carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Kryvyi Rih since the start of the full-scale invasion. Eight people were injured.