Russian Troops Attack Kryvyi Rih With Ballistic Missiles
"Kryvyi Rih. Ballistic missile attack. Take care, additional launches are possible," he said.
The Air Force had warned of the threat of ballistic missile strikes.Read also: Six major boiler houses shut down in Kryvyi Rih, nearly 39,000 customers without power
As Ukrinform reported, on January 7 the Russians carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Kryvyi Rih since the start of the full-scale invasion. Eight people were injured.
