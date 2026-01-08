UAE Students Set To Design And Program Autonomous Robots At FIRST® LEGO® League Hosted By ATLAB

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) FIRST® LEGO® League (FLL), the leading EdTech competition, is set to bring together UAE school students for a month-long competition to design, build and program autonomous robots using LEGO bricks, scheduled from January 10, 2026, across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Hosted by ATLAB, a subsidiary of Centena Group, in collaboration with its organisers, FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) and LEGO® Education, the competition will provide hands-on learning experiences that apply science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) concepts to real-world problem-solving skills, aligning with the UAE's constant efforts to develop a future-ready workforce and expand investments in latest technological innovations.

Held under two categories, Challenge and Explore, the competition is projected to witness robust participation from 3,134 students, forming 395 teams representing different schools.

Nilesh Korgaonkar, CEO of ATLAB, said:“Today, as the UAE accelerates toward its national ambitions in artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation, initiatives like FIRST® LEGO® League UAE play a defining role in translating vision into action. The nation's strategies from the 'UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence' to 'We the UAE 2031' under the Centennial 2071 vision clearly place technology, innovation, and scientific advancement at the heart of sustainable economic growth and global competitiveness. What truly matters is how early we begin this journey. By building strong STEM foundations across all levels of education, we are not just teaching technology, we are shaping mindsets. FIRST® LEGO® League UAE empowers students to think critically, collaborate confidently, and solve real-world problems with purpose. These young innovators are actively building the future.”

The Challenge category, which is for students aged between 9-16, will require them to apply engineering principles, coding skills and strategic thinking while working collaboratively under time-bound conditions. The finale for this category is scheduled for February 7, 2026.

The Explore category for younger students aged between 6-10, will introduce them to STEM learning through guided activities. It requires participants to use the LEGO® Education SPIKETM Essential Set to build models, develop basic programming skills and propose solutions to real-life problems, while learning the fundamentals of teamwork, creativity and responsible innovation. The finale for Explore will take place on February 8, 2026.

About FIRST® LEGO® League:

FIRST® LEGO® League introduces STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) to children through fun, exciting hands-on learning. Participants gain real-world problem-solving experience through a guided, global robotics program, helping today's students and teachers build a better future together. FIRST® LEGO® League's three age-appropriate divisions inspire young people to experiment and grow their critical thinking, coding, and design skills through hands-on STEM learning and robotics.

About ATLAB:

ATLAB, Centena Group's educational solutions division is a pivotal force in shaping the future of K-12, higher education, and vocational training in the region. ATLAB aims to foster a brighter future and stronger community with an approach that revolves around providing comprehensive, hands-on, and enjoyable experimental learning solutions tailored for educational institutions which is easily also accessible through the eCommerce platform – 'AtlabShopOnline'. Specialising in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) education, ATLAB helps educators to practice innovative teaching methods that integrate cutting-edge technologies like AI, Robotics, Coding, and Virtual Reality, while providing educators with solutions to nurture the critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity of today's learners, preparing them for the challenges of tomorrow in the classroom.