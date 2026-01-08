Nashville Religious Community Unites For World Interfaith Harmony Week With Three Citywide Events

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)In observance of World Interfaith Harmony Week, Nashville's religious community is coming together to host three public events designed to foster understanding, dialogue, and unity among diverse faith traditions. Taking place from January 31 through February 2, 2026, the week's activities invite the public to learn, connect, and celebrate the shared values that unite people of faith.

The week begins with the Second Annual Interfaith Crawl on Saturday, January 31, 2026, from 2:00 to 6:00 pm. Participants will visit and tour multiple places of worship across the city, engaging directly with faith leaders and members who will answer questions and share insights about their traditions. This year's crawl includes participating faiths from Islam, Hinduism, Judaism, and Christianity, offering a unique, firsthand opportunity to experience Nashville's religious diversity in an open and welcoming environment.

On Sunday, February 1, 2026, from 3:30 to 5:30 pm, the community is invited to an Interfaith Panel Discussion themed“Finding Common Ground.” Representatives from various faith traditions will participate in a thoughtful dialogue focused on shared values and mutual respect. The panel will be held in the community hall of the Church of Scientology, located at 1130 8th Avenue South. Following the discussion, attendees are invited to break bread together during a potluck meal, where participants are encouraged to bring a dish that holds cultural or spiritual significance within their faith tradition.

World Interfaith Harmony Week concludes on Monday, February 2, 2026, at 6:00 pm with a musical celebration titled “Faith in Harmony.” Hosted at the Nashville Baha'i Center, 1556 Bell Road, this uplifting evening will feature choirs, music, and dance presented by various faith traditions, highlighting harmony through artistic expression.

These events are sponsored collaboratively by the participating religious communities along with the Religion Communicators Council, Nashville Chapter, in recognition of World Interfaith Harmony Week, a United Nations–designated observance promoting interfaith dialogue and cooperation. All events are open to the public, and community members of all backgrounds are encouraged to attend and take part in this meaningful celebration of unity, understanding, and peace.