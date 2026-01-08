MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Military Metals Announces Buyback of 1% Royalty on Slovakian Portfolio

January 08, 2026 7:30 AM EST | Source: Military Metals Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has exercised its buyback right to retire the 1% net smelter royalty ("NSR") that applied to its Slovakian portfolio. The 1% NSR covered three mineral properties, including the flagship Trojarová Antimony Gold Project, as well as the Tiennesgrund Antimony Gold Project, and the Medvedi Potok Tin Project. All three projects are now royalty free thus strengthening the strategic value of the portfolio.

Scott Eldridge, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are very pleased to have completed the buyback of the NSR royalty on our Slovakian assets, including our flagship Trojarova Antimony Gold Project. This strategic acquisition eliminates future royalty obligations and is intended to provide Military Metals greater financial flexibility as we advance these properties. With our initial drill results from Trojarova now in hand and a Mineral Resource Estimate expected to be completed later this quarter, we believe this was an opportune time to consolidate our ownership position. We look forward to continuing our exploration programs and updating shareholders as we work towards defining the full potential of this exciting project."

The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary has exercised the NSR buyback pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement previously entered into by such subsidiary. Management and the Board of Directors of the Company determined that the completion of the NSR buyback and the resulting termination of the 1% NSR is beneficial to the Company's shareholders and the economics of the Company's applicable projects. The NSR buyback consideration is a one-time cash payment in the amount of CAD$162,800 (the "Cash Consideration"). There are no further royalties on any of the Company's mineral projects in Slovakia.

For more information about Military Metals Corp. and its critical minerals initiatives, please visit: .

LinkedIn:

X:

Facebook:

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS,

For more information, please contact:

Scott Eldridge CEO and Director

... or ...

For enquiries, please call 604-537-7556

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the projected beneficial value of the NSR Buyback and approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Such statement represents the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at . Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Military Metals Corp.