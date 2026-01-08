Lee Cronin

Regius Chair of Chemistry, University of Glasgow

Research in the Cronin Group is focussed on the potential of complex chemical systems derived from non-biological building blocks to have a major impact on our fundamental understanding of the interplay of chemical systems and to revolutionise modern technologies. To this end the Cronin group works within three major research "themes" of Synthesis and Self Assembly, Molecular Devices and Complex Chemical Systems. The Cronin Group believes in a synergistic approach to research with research themes and projects reinforcing each other to enable fundamental advances to be made.

This research feeds into a number of major applications being investigated in the Cronin group with the intention of realising the real-world benefits of the fundamental science being conducted. These applications range from developing materials for solar fuel devices to producing potential drug and drug delivery candidates.

This Research would not be possible without the wide range of state of the art research equipment routinely used by the Cronin Group. Having recently moved into a purpose built facility within the School of Chemistry at Glasgow university the Cronin Group is at the forefront of developing cutting edge synthetic and analytical techniques for the study of complex inorganic Chemical systems. These advances include the use of low temperature (cryospray) ESI MS techniques to observe chemical transformations and highly reactive intermediate reaction structures and using purpose built flow reactors to study the self-assembly of polyoxometalate systems.

