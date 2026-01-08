Bioprocess Automation Global Market Trends, Opportunities And Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|353
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.67 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$18.05 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Danaher Corporation (Cytia) Sartorius AG Lonza Group AG Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Siemens AG Rockwell Automation Inc. Emerson Electric Co. Waters Corporation WuXi Biologics Sino-Biocan (Shanghai) Biotech Ltd. Korber AG Bailun Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Shanghai Baoxing Bio-Engineering Equipment (BXBIO) MIKEBIO (Jiangsu Mike Biotechnology) Jichen Bio Nanjing BioWill Biological Engineering TIANGEN Biotech (TEasy Lab Automation) Marubishi Bioengineering Co. Ltd. BIOTEC Co., Ltd. Yokogawa Electric Corporation ABB Robotics Merck Group Ajinomoto Co. Inc. Micro Digital Co. BioSystemENG Co. Ltd. Biostream Co. Ltd. Sartorius Sartorius Stedim Biotech Syntegon Merck KGaA Eppendorf SE Solaris Biotech BIONET Thermo Fisher Scientific Parker-Hannifin Corporation Eppendorf AG Infors AG DISTek Integration SyVento Biotech Adapta Robotics Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Curi Bio, Inc. Repligen Corporation Flotek Industries Inc. Automated Control Concepts Inc. Flownamics Analytical Instruments Inc. Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Molecular Devices Nirrin Technologies New Wave Biotech Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. PerkinElmer Pall Corporation Bruker Corporation ATS Life Sciences Everest Automation Amgen F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Danaher Corporation Pharmaconex Eppendorf Anasia Process Automation INTECH Process Automation Nigeria LTD
