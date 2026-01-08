Bioprocess Automation Global Market Trends, Opportunities And Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioprocess Automation Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global bioprocess automation market, valued at $5.67 billion in 2024, is poised for significant expansion. The market has been on a growth trajectory with a CAGR of 13.37% from 2019 and is projected to reach $10.23 billion by 2029, with further acceleration expected to $18.05 billion in 2034, representing a CAGR of 12.02% in the latter forecast period.

The recent upsurge can be attributed to heightened demand for personalized medicine, a surge in biologic needs, and advancements in cell and gene therapies. However, challenges such as data security issues and platform standardization have tempered growth. Looking forward, drivers such as the prevalence of chronic diseases, expansion of CDMOs, increased R&D investments, and vaccine production will fuel further market momentum. Yet, high capital inputs and system integration complexities may pose obstacles.

Regionally, North America spearheaded the market with a 2024 valuation of $2.38 billion, commanding 42.08% of the market share. Asia Pacific and the Middle East are set to be the fastest growing regions, with expected CAGRs of 14.01% and 13.50% respectively. Meanwhile, Europe and North America are also projected to sustain solid growth rates.

The market landscape is characterized by fragmentation, with leading companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Danaher Corporation at the forefront, holding market shares of 3.40% and 2.38% respectively. Other notable players include Sartorius AG, Lonza Group AG, and Merck KGaA.

Major market segments display distinct growth trajectories. The controllers segment led process control components in 2024, but sensors are anticipated to show the fastest growth, expanding at 13.85% CAGR through 2029. Commercial operations commanded the highest scale of operation in 2024, yet preclinical operations will grow fastest, projected at a 14.02% CAGR. Fed-batch operations dominated the mode of operation, though perfusion is expected to surge at an 18.88% CAGR.

Single-use systems dominated the compatibility segment, comprising 44.90% of the market, and are forecasted to sustain rapid growth at 16.02% CAGR. Notable opportunities include significant gains in sensors, commercial operations, fed-batch and single-use systems segments by 2029.

Market strategies emphasize AI integration and machine learning for improved process modeling, enhanced production efficiency, and safety via intelligent cell processing systems. Distributed control systems (DCS) remain vital for managing intricate bioprocess workflows.

To exploit these opportunities, firms should enhance AI applications in biosensing, advance intelligent cell processing, and expand strategically through partnerships and innovations. Emphasizing sensors, emerging market expansion, competitive pricing, and participation in trade events are recommended to strengthen market positioning.

As the industry evolves, focusing on these emerging trends will position companies advantageously to harness significant growth and innovation within the dynamic bioprocess automation market.

Coverage includes:



Market Characteristics: Overview of market segmentation by process control system component, operation scale, and system compatibility.

Trends: Insight into existing and emerging trends shaping the market globally.

Growth Analysis: PESTEL analysis, growth rates, and a strategic forecast through 2034.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: Historic and forecast data through multiple geographies.

Competitive Landscape: Profiles and benchmarks of key market players like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, and others.

Market Opportunities: Identifying growth opportunities and strategic insights. Conclusion: Actionable recommendations for market providers regarding product and service offerings.

Markets Covered:



Component: Sensors, Actuators, Controllers

Scale of Operation: Preclinical, Clinical, Commercial

Mode of Operation: Batch, Fed-Batch, Perfusion Compatibility: Single-Use Systems, Stainless Steel, Other Systems

Key Attributes:

