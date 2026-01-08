403
Titan Intech Brings Global LED Leader Su Piow Ko On Board To Drive Ultraled Display Strategy
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, National, January 08, 2025: Titan Intech Limited, a leading innovator in Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) for OEM/ODM solutions and advanced embedded systems, today announced the induction of Mr. Su Piow Ko to its Board of Directors. The appointment marks a significant milestone as the company sharpens its focus on UltraLED displays and building globally competitive LED display solutions from India.
Mr. Ko's induction is strategically aligned with Titan Intech's ambition to play a defining role in shaping the future of LED display manufacturing in India, positioning the country as a global hub for high-quality, technologically advanced LED display systems.
A highly respected leader in LED systems engineering and manufacturing, Mr. Ko brings over 30 years of global experience across product innovation, large-scale manufacturing, operations, and international market development. He will work closely with Titan Intechâ€TMs leadership to guide the growth roadmap of the companyâ€TMs newly announced LED displays brand- UltraLED Displays, to strengthen its technical governance and elevate manufacturing standards to meet global benchmarks. UltraLED Displays is a technology-led LED displays manufacturer to offer world class display tech and products across corporate environments, command and control centres, Transportation, retail, public infrastructure, education, sports and immersive display applications. The brands expertise are centered around display electronics and advanced control systems with focus on R&D, manufacturing and LED packaging technologies including COB, SMD, MiP and Mini/Micro-LED architectures.
Over the course of his career, Mr. Ko has successfully delivered complex, large-scale LED display projects across multiple geographies. His work includes iconic outdoor 3D LED display installations in the Middle East, immersive indoor display systems in India, and mission-critical display infrastructure for national command and control centers in several countries. His professional journey spans senior leadership roles at Siemens Electronics, Dominant Semiconductor, and leading LED manufacturing organizations across China, Malaysia, and India, giving him a rare end-to-end perspective across engineering, production, and global commercial operations.
Commenting on the induction, Kumarraju Rudraraju, Managing Director, Titan Intech Limited said, "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Su Piow Ko to our Board. His deep expertise in LED systems and manufacturing excellence will play a pivotal role in advancing our UltraLED Displays vision. As India emerges as a global manufacturing powerhouse, Mr. Ko's guidance will help us build world-class LED display technolgy and products that can compete with the best globally, while being designed and manufactured in India."
The appointment reinforces Titan Intech's long-term vision of developing globally relevant LED display technologies, backed by strong process discipline, innovation-led design, and scalable manufacturing capabilities.
Sharing his perspective, Mr. Su Piow Ko said, "Titan Intech's manufacturing-first approach and focus on advanced LED displays strongly resonates with my own experience and vision. I believe India is at a defining moment in the LED display journey. But for too long, the industry has been constrained by cross-border dependencies that haven't evolved with the Indian market's needs. At UltraLED Displays, my vision is aligned with my Indian colleagues, which is to bring the core of LED technology to India to build deep capabilities in R&D, manufacturing, and innovation so India does not just consume global technology but creates it. By making India truly self-reliant in LED display solutions, we aim to set new global benchmarks and establish the country as a leader in the LED display ecosystem.
I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team to strengthen technical governance, drive innovation, and help build LED display solutions that carry global relevance and trust."
With Mr. Ko joining its Board of Directors, Titan Intech aims to accelerate its UltraLED Displays strategy, enhance operational excellence, and position itself at the forefront of the rapidly evolving global LED display manufacturing ecosystem, anchored firmly in India.
About the Company
Founded in 1984, Titan Intech Limited is a future future-focused technology enterprise committed to advancing India's position as a global leader in Energy, Solar, and Electronics & Semiconductor innovation. With a strong foundation in engineering excellence, the company has been instrumental in delivering next-generation solutions that empower industries, strengthen infrastructure, and accelerate national progress.
About the Company
Founded in 1984, Titan Intech Limited is a future future-focused technology enterprise committed to advancing India's position as a global leader in Energy, Solar, and Electronics & Semiconductor innovation. With a strong foundation in engineering excellence, the company has been instrumental in delivering next-generation solutions that empower industries, strengthen infrastructure, and accelerate national progress.
