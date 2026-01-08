MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Best Identity Protection (2026): Webroot Named Trusted Security Solution for Personal Data by Software Experts

January 08, 2026 6:30 AM EST | Source: Everso Media LLC

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - Software Experts has announced its recognition of Webroot

Best Solution for Identity Protection

Webroot

As online banking, shopping, cloud services, and remote connectivity become part of daily life, exposure to identity theft and financial fraud has increased. Software Experts' evaluation focused on solutions that provide meaningful identity protection without separating it from broader cybersecurity needs. Webroot was recognized for offering identity protection services within both Webroot Premium and Webroot Total Protection, allowing users to manage device security, privacy, and identity monitoring under a single subscription.

Identity Protection Integrated Into Everyday Security

Webroot Premium

Key identity protection capabilities available in Webroot Premium include:



Identity, credit, and financial account monitoring

Advanced dark web and data breach monitoring

Alerts when sensitive personal information is detected in compromised sources

Access to 24/7 U.S.-based identity restoration specialists Up to $1 million in identity fraud expense reimbursement, covering eligible out-of-pocket costs and stolen funds

Webroot Premium is available in individual and family plans, protecting up to 10 devices and 10 identities, reflecting the reality that identity risks often affect multiple members of a household.

Expanded Coverage With Webroot Total Protection

Webroot Total Protection

In addition to identity protection services, Webroot Total Protection includes:



Antivirus, anti-phishing, malware, and ransomware protection

Advanced dark web monitoring and fraud alerts

Secure VPN for encrypted connections on public Wi-Fi

Password management tools to support stronger credentials

Parental controls for content filtering and screen time management Unlimited automated cloud backup for one PC or Mac

Identity protection within Total Protection continues to offer up to $1 million in identity theft expense reimbursement, including coverage for certain retirement and health savings accounts, along with professional remediation support if identity compromise occurs.

Addressing Broader Industry Trends

Software Experts' recognition of Webroot

By integrating identity protection into both Webroot Premium and Webroot Total Protection, Webroot aligns with this shift toward comprehensive security coverage. Features such as dark web surveillance, financial monitoring, and identity restoration support are designed to help users respond quickly to emerging threats and reduce the long-term impact of data exposure.

For the full review, please visit the

About Webroot

Webroot was the first to harness the cloud and artificial intelligence to stop zero-day threats in real time. Webroot secures individuals and families with all-in-one protection including 6x faster scans and proactive alerts for your entire digital life. Digital life protection means keeping all parts of your online world safe, including your devices, personal data, identity, and privacy, and shielding them against threats like viruses, scams, identity theft, and data breaches.

Webroot's solutions provide multiple layers of protection to ensure you live a better digital life! Get protected today at

About Software Experts: Software Experts delivers in-depth news on the digital tools shaping today's consumer experience. As an affiliate, Software Experts may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

Contact: Drew Thomas (... )

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Everso Media LLC