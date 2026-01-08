ED Raids 15 Locations In 'Fake Govt Job' Scam, Gang Paid Initial Salaries To Gain Trust
“While the scam was initially detected in the name of Indian Railways, the investigation has revealed that it covers over 40 other Government organisations and departments, including Forest, RRB, Indian Post, Income Tax, High Court, PWD, Bihar Government, DDA, Rajasthan Secretariat and others,” the probe agency said.
The gang allegedly used fake email accounts mimicking official government domains to send fraudulent joining letters, ED officials added.
To gain victims' trust, they reportedly paid initial salaries for 2–3 months to some, placing them in positions such as RPF, TTE, and Technician in Indian Railways.
As part of the ongoing investigation, the ED is conducting searches at 15 locations across six states, including Muzaffarpur and Motihari in Bihar; Kolkata in West Bengal; Ernakulam, Pandalam, Adoor, and Kodur in Kerala; Chennai in Tamil Nadu; Rajkot in Gujarat; and Gorakhpur, Allahabad (Prayagraj), and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.
(This is a developing story; check later for updates)
