AUD/USD Forecast 09/01: Waits For NFP Near Highs (Chart)
- The Australian dollar has fallen pretty significantly during the trading session in the early hours of Thursday but still remains near multi-month highs as we wait for Non-Farm Payroll in the US. The Australian dollar is highly levered to the Chinese manufacturing sector, and as the manufacturing numbers have recently gone back into positive territory, that does bode well for the Australian dollar and the Australian economy in general. If we can break above the highs from the Wednesday session, that frees the Aussie dollar to go much higher.
