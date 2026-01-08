$18.91 Bn Asphalt And Concrete Equipment Global Market Trends, Opportunities And Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|643
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$11.82 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$18.91 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Chapters Include:
- Market Characteristics: Overview of market segmentations and types. Key Trends: Emerging global market trends and future outlook. Growth Analysis and Strategic Framework: Detailed PESTEL analysis and market growth influences. Global Market Size and Growth: Historic and forecast market values and growth drivers. Regional and Country Analysis: Comparative analysis of market growth and share by region and country. Market Segmentation: Detailed market segmentation by type, power source, and application. Regional Market Size and Growth: Regional insights and growth comparisons. Competitive Landscape: Market share estimates and company profiles of key players. Key Mergers and Acquisitions: Financial details of key market mergers and acquisitions. Market Opportunities and Strategies: Analysis of growth opportunities and strategic recommendations.
Markets Covered:
- Type: Asphalt Batch Mix Plant, Concrete Road Paver, etc. Power Source: Electric, Diesel, Gasoline, etc. Equipment Size: Small-Scale, Medium-Scale, etc. Application: Road Construction, Airport Runways, etc. End-User Industry: Commercial, Infrastructure, etc.
Companies Featured
- Caterpillar Komatsu Ltd Volvo Construction Equipment AB Wirtgen Group Astec Industries Inc. FAYAT Group SANY Heavy Industry Co. Ltd. Schwing Stetter India Private Limited Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Weiler Corporation Sumitomo Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Astec Industries Ammann Group Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd (SHI) Lintec & Linnhoff Holdings Pte Ltd. Hanta Machinery Co., Ltd. Volvo Construction Equipment Dynapac Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd. Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd Aimix Group Co., Ltd Conmat Heavy Industries Pvt Ltd LangFang D&G Machinery Technology Co., Ltd. Sakai Heavy Industries, Ltd HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Co Ltd CASE Construction Equipment BOMAG Atlas Copco AB Ammann Group Holding AG Blaw-Knox Corporation Leica Geosystems ALLU Global Asphalte Evolution Shreeji Earthmovers Bulldog Plant & Equipment Ltd Massenza S.r.l. Italfrese S.r.l. Asfalpasa GOMACO International Ltd Swepac Gurtner Baumaschinen AG Albin Borer AG Walo Bertschinger AG Kamet-Robacks ALTCON Scandinavian & Uk Machines AB Pittel+Brausewetter Tyrolit BB& Wolf BV Viabuild Asfaltwerken De Bruycker-Kemp Lutze Process Denmark ApS Putzmeister Fiori Group Liebherr Roos Groep Hexagon AB Fujian Tepai Machinery Co. Ltd. Lintec & Linnhoff Marini (Fayat Group) ELKON Columbia Machine Inc. Schwing Stetter Zoomlion Astec Industries Gencor Industries Inc ADM Asphalt Drum Mixers Inc Stepp Manufacturing DMI Asphalt Equipment LLC Power Curbers Liebherr Group Deere & Company CNH Industrial VT LeeBoy Inc GOMACO Corporation Cemen Tech Terex Corporation Roadtec Inc Ammann Group Lintec & Linnhoff Marini (Fayat Group) Astec Industries Liebherr Sany AMS Industrial Group Azar Pars Machinery Manufacturing Company Asphalt Alfa Ltd Crafco Middle East Development Co. Ltd. Meg Makina Meg Machinery Constmach Al Marwan Group TAMECO Harden Egy Egypt Company for Equipment Green Concrete Company LLC El Masria Mix Pi Makina Egypt PW Nigeria Limited Vinayak Equipments Aimix Group Kaushik Engineering Works Sonik Platinum Engineering Ltd Ammann Kenzam Quadra Putzmeister
Asphalt and Concrete Equipment Market
