$10.45+ Bn Algae Products Global Market Trends, Opportunities And Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|356
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.67 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$10.46 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Chapters Covered:
- Market Characteristics: An overview of market segmentations by type, form, source, distribution channel, and application. Key Trends: An exploration of major trends and future market developments. Growth and Strategic Analysis: Comprehensive PESTEL analysis, industry growth rates, historic and forecast market values, and growth drivers. Global Market Size and Growth: Historical and forecasted market metrics by region and segment. Regional and Country Analysis: Market values and growth trends across regions and comparisons by country. Market Segmentation: Detailed market values and analyses for each segment. Regional Market Size and Growth: Detailed regional market statistics and comparisons within regions. Competitive Landscape: Insights into market competition, shares, and leading company profiles. Key Mergers and Acquisitions: Significant mergers and acquisitions impacting the market. Market Opportunities and Strategies: Strategies and growth opportunities across geographies and segments. Conclusions and Recommendations: Strategic recommendations for market players. Appendix: Includes NAICS codes, abbreviations, and currency references.
Market Segments:
- Type: Lipids, Carrageenan, Carotenoids, Alginate, Algal Protein Form: Liquid, Solid Source: Blue-Green Algae, Brown Algae, Green Algae, Red Algae Distribution Channel: Online, Offline Application: Food and Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Animal Feed, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals
Companies Featured
- DSM-Firmenich AG Cargill Inc Archer Daniels Midland BASF SE Kerry Group Plc. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Euglena Co. Ltd Corbion N.V. CP Kelco Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. CP Kelco Fuji Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd. Far East Microalgae Industries Co. Ltd. TAAU Australia Pty Ltd. Inner Mongolia Rejuve Biotech Co. Ltd. Corbion N.V Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Yunnan Green A Biological Project Co. Ltd. Euglena Co. Ltd. Japan Algae Co. Ltd. DIC Corporation Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd. Chlorella Industry Co. Ltd. Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd. Daesang Corporation Roquette Korea Ltd. Uni-President Enterprises Korea AlgoSource, Corbion N.V GreenPower Biotech Protoga Biotech Qingdao Haizhijiao Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd. Microphyt DE SANGOSSE Group HutanBio Algatechnologies Ltd. Allmicroalgae Natural Products S.A. AlgaEnergy S.A. Archimede Ricerche Srl. AlgalBio Algal BioTechnologies Archimede Ricerche Cyanotech Corporation Algae Health Sciences Seagrass Tech. Grupo Algamar Algenol Biotech Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. AlgaBloom International Ltd. Algarithm Iconthin Biotech Mara Renewables Earthrise Nutritionals LLC Arizona Algae Products LLC Qualitas Health Cellana Ocean Rainforest ALGASTECH Atacama Bio Natural Products Alimex Coronel Seaweed Peruvian Export Parsian Algae Products Company Green Desert Tech Hyvegeo, Imtenan Group Algae Products International Ltd.
Algae Products Market
