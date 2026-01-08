403
Eastern Military Zone Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt Using Balloons
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) -- The Eastern Military Zone thwarted at dawn on Thursday, within its area of responsibility, an attempt to smuggle a quantity of narcotics carried by balloons guided by electronic devices.
The materials were detected by Border Guard units and dealt with accordingly, resulting in the balloons and their cargo being brought down inside Jordanian territory, in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department.
The seized items were handed over to the competent authorities to take the necessary legal action
