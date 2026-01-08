Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Eastern Military Zone Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt Using Balloons


2026-01-08 06:05:10
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) -- The Eastern Military Zone thwarted at dawn on Thursday, within its area of responsibility, an attempt to smuggle a quantity of narcotics carried by balloons guided by electronic devices.
The materials were detected by Border Guard units and dealt with accordingly, resulting in the balloons and their cargo being brought down inside Jordanian territory, in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department.
The seized items were handed over to the competent authorities to take the necessary legal action

MENAFN08012026000117011021ID1110572228



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search