49Th Session Of Council Of Arab Youth, Sports Ministers To Begin Next Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo, Egypt: The meetings of the technical committees (youth, sports, and financial) of the Council of Arab Youth and Sports Ministers will commence next Sunday and run for two days at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo.

The meetings are being held in preparation for the Executive Bureau meeting and the 49th session of the Council, scheduled for next Tuesday.

In a statement issued today, Supervisor of the Social Affairs Sector at the League of Arab States, Minister Plenipotentiary Enas Al Farjani said that the agenda of the Council includes proposals for a wide range of youth-focused initiatives aimed at serving Arab youth.

These include programs, activities, and dialogue sessions such as the Fourth Arab-Chinese Cooperation Forum, the Ninth Arab-European Cooperation Forum, the Fourth Arab Youth Parliament Simulation Model, and the Third Arab Youth Salon.

The agenda also features training courses on artificial intelligence, content creation, and youth awareness-building, as well as courses on cybersecurity and youth mental health.

In addition, it includes the Arab Youth Excellence Award, the First Arab Esports Championship, and the League of Arab States Cup for Embassies.

Al Farjani noted that youth and sports ministries in Arab member states have submitted numerous and diverse youth and sports initiatives designed to reach all segments of Arab youth.

Among these are the Tenth Edition of the Sacred Sites Journey Program for Arab Youth in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Youth Nile Cruise in Egypt, the designation of the Arab Youth Capital for 2026, and the Peace Marathon in the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Other initiatives include the Arab School Sports Festival in Algeria, the Arab Women's Clubs Championship in Sharjah, Manama as the Arab Capital of Sports Culture, and the 2026 Sports Games for Specialized Federations.

She further highlighted that the Social Affairs Sector of the League of Arab States has presented the executive plan for the Arab Youth, Peace, and Security Strategy, which was launched in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in 2025 as the first strategy of its kind in the Arab world and globally.

Work on the strategy's outcomes is set to take place throughout 2026.

Al Farjani added that the Social Affairs Sector (Youth and Sports Department - Technical Secretariat of the Council of Arab Youth and Sports Ministers) continues to closely coordinate with youth and sports ministries across Arab countries to support Arab youth.

The sector also serves as a communication hub for exchanging information, expertise, and best practices, as well as sharing current and future youth programs and plans developed by Arab states