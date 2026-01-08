Turkmenistan, U.S. Discuss Bilateral Cooperation Across Key Sectors

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with U.S. Ambassador to Turkmenistan Elizabeth Rood to discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation in political and diplomatic affairs, trade and economic relations, as well as cultural and humanitarian exchanges, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The effectiveness of the existing bilateral engagement mechanisms was emphasized, particularly highlighting the annual political consultations and the regular meetings of the Turkmenistan-U.S. Business Council. Special attention was given to the long-standing presence and successful operations of U.S. companies within Turkmenistan. The parties acknowledged the fruitful implementation of joint business contracts in key sectors such as power engineering, agriculture, and transportation, with notable involvement from companies like John Deere, General Electric, and Boeing.

Discussions also covered the prospects for expanding cooperation in high technologies, as well as in the banking and financial sectors.

Furthermore, the diplomats exchanged views on opportunities for strengthening collaboration in the fields of education, science, and culture. In this regard, the Turkmen side proposed the establishment of a formal Turkmenistan-U.S. cultural dialogue to foster greater mutual understanding.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump lifted restrictions on non-immigrant visas for citizens of Turkmenistan, although the suspension on immigrant visa issuance remains in effect.