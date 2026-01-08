RTLS Market Growing At 23.91% CAGR To 2031 Led By RFID Technology Retaining 45.19% Market Share In 2025 Says A 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global real time location system market demand is accelerating and driven by rising healthcare adoption, asset tracking requirements, and the integration of RTLS with Industry 4.0 and IoT platforms.

Hyderabad, India, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the real time location system market is experiencing rapid expansion driven by increasing demand for asset visibility, workflow optimization, and real-time operational intelligence across industries. The real time location system market size is estimated at USD 8.85 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 25.85 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 23.91% during the forecast period (2026–2031).

The growth in the real time location system industry is being fueled by accelerating digital transformation initiatives, particularly in healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and retail. Organizations are increasingly deploying RTLS solutions to improve asset tracking accuracy, enhance patient and worker safety, and enable data-driven decision-making. As a result, the real time location system market share is expanding steadily across both developed and emerging economies, supported by advancements in ultra-wideband (UWB), RFID, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and Wi-Fi technologies.

Real Time Location System Market: Technology and Deployment Trends

Precision Tracking Enabled by Next-Generation Technologies

Advancements in ultra-wideband technology are significantly improving the accuracy and reliability of real-time location systems, especially in complex indoor environments. Growing interoperability standards and the availability of UWB in everyday devices are making adoption easier for enterprises. At the same time, multi-technology platforms that combine different sensing methods are expanding use cases by ensuring consistent tracking performance across varied industrial and commercial settings.

Healthcare Adoption Driven by Safety and Compliance Needs

Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting real-time location systems to improve patient safety and day-to-day hospital operations. These solutions support faster emergency responses, better monitoring of hygiene practices, and smoother patient and staff movement across facilities. As compliance expectations grow and hospitals shift toward performance-based care models, RTLS is being viewed as a foundational technology that supports both quality outcomes and operational efficiency within the broader market.

Regional Market Insights

North America continues to lead adoption of real-time location systems, supported by advanced digital healthcare infrastructure and strong emphasis on workplace safety. Hospitals and healthcare providers widely use RTLS to improve operational efficiency and care coordination, while logistics and industrial sectors are integrating tracking solutions to enhance asset visibility and worker protection across the region.

The Asia–Pacific region is emerging as a high-growth market, driven by rapid industrial automation and modernization initiatives. Manufacturing hubs are embedding real-time tracking into production and material-handling workflows, while healthcare systems are increasingly adopting RTLS as part of broader digital transformation efforts, supporting efficient operations across diverse environments.

Table of Contents (Partial) - Real Time Location System Market

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers



4.2.1 Need for cost reduction and process optimisation

4.2.2 Rapid adoption in healthcare and patient-safety mandates 4.2.3 Advances in UWB accuracy and multi-modal tracking platforms

4.2.4 Integration with Industry 4.0 digital-twin initiatives

4.2.5 and more

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Legacy infrastructure across end users

4.3.2 Privacy and cyber-security concerns

4.3.3 High upfront hardware and calibration costs

4.3.4 and more

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By End-user Vertical

5.1.1 Healthcare



5.1.1.1 Major Applications

5.1.1.2 Segmentation by Technology

5.1.2 Manufacturing

5.1.2.1 Major Applications

5.1.2.2 Segmentation by Technology

5.1.3 Retail

5.1.4 Transportation and Logistics

5.1.5 and more

5.2 By Component

5.2.1 Hardware

5.2.2 Software

5.2.3 Services

5.2.4 Integration and Consulting

5.3 By Technology

5.3.1 RFID (Active and Passive)

5.3.2 Wi-Fi

5.3.3 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

5.3.4 Ultra-Wideband (UWB)



5.3.5 Infrared (IR) 5.3.6 and more

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Asset Tracking

5.4.2 Work-in-Process Tracking

5.4.3 Personnel Safety and Security

5.4.4 Patient / Resident Monitoring

5.4.5 Inventory and Supply-Chain Visibility

5.4.6 Environmental and Condition Monitoring

5.4.7 and more

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 South America

5.5.3 Europe





5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa 5.5.6 South America

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials, Strategic Info, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation

6.4.2 Ubisense Limited

6.4.3 Securitas Healthcare LLC (Securitas AB)

6.4.4 TeleTracking Technologies Inc.

6.4.5 Savi Technology Inc.

6.4.6 CenTrak Inc. (Halma plc)

6.4.7 AiRISTA Flow Inc.

6.4.8 Midmark Corporation

6.4.9 IDENTEC SOLUTIONS AG



6.4.10 Sonitor Technologies AS

6.4.11 Kontakt.io Inc. 6.4.12 and more

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

For details on other market segments and the full table of contents, visit -



Related Reports by Mordor Intelligence



The location-based services market is estimated at USD 56.23 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 172.97 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 25.35%. Market growth is fueled by rising smartphone usage, improved GPS and mobile networks, and growing demand for location-driven navigation, marketing, and mobility applications.

The Waterway Transportation Software and Services market is valued at USD 91.56 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 142.89 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.31%. Growth is driven by the adoption of digital solutions for fleet management, navigation, and operational efficiency.

The Simultaneous Localization and Mapping market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.78% during the forecast period, driven by expanding use in robotics, autonomous vehicles, drones, and augmented reality, along with continuous advancements in sensor and mapping technologies.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

CONTACT: For any inquiries, please contact:...