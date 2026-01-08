Morph Backs Raises 150M To Develop Stablecoin Use

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Program Design And Scope

The program is focused on teams, which are able to take actual payments soon after the onboarding. Therefore, the applicants need to have an already existing product of production readiness or a tested MVP. Through this design, Morph is able to allocate resources to payment services already demonstrating market demand and operational readiness today at scale. Also, startups have the ability to scale the volume of settlement through low-cost transactions and quick confirmation times. This strategy helps traders and payment companies that require predictable performance without delays, who are experienced in the conventional cross-border systems in the world today.

The accelerator has several funding tracks that are consistent with the startup maturity and the performance of the transaction. In addition, Morph has grants, incentives, and liquidity on met milestones. Morph defines payments as the most obvious application of blockchain infrastructure model promotes the growth of usage in the long term and aligns funding decisions with transparency and accountability of network throughput and payment volumes. Therefore, the program focuses on issuing of cards, merchant gateways and cross border transfers. The areas still remain in demand as companies are looking forward to quicker settlement, programmable flows, and less work of reconciling within the markets of global commerce today.

The users are allowed to access the production-grade payment infrastructure that is scalable. Moreover, Morph must be in line with the KYC and AML requirements in the operating jurisdictions. This is necessary to make sure that on-chain payment growth remains in line with the current financial regulations and actual user protection of businesses processors, merchants partners the world over. Morph facilitates the program via integrations in the Bitget ecosystem. Therefore, there is coordinated token utility and exchange connectivity in settlement processes. Other applications may also be made by the infrastructure providers which have the systems that would support a secure execution and can be easily integrated with the current financial workflow, which is being utilised by the regulated payment firms across the globe today.

Scaling and Targets of Operation

Morph invests more in teams according to which predetermined operational standards are achieved. In addition, the support is continued by the high level of transaction throughput and active users. This framework supports the idea in the program of practical use of stablecoins and not theoretical adoption metrics in actual commerce settings across blockchain payment networks in the world.

