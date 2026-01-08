403
Eight Kenyan soldiers face meth trafficking charges
(MENAFN) Eight members of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) were formally charged Wednesday with trafficking narcotics in connection to a major methamphetamine seizure at sea last October.
Prosecutors told the court the intercepted haul was valued at more than $63 million.
The soldiers appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Gladys Olimo, where they all entered pleas of not guilty.
The charges stem from an October 25 maritime operation in which authorities intercepted a dhow carrying 2,258 pounds (1,024 kilograms) of crystal meth. The consignment was brought ashore, but prosecutors allege that some of the drugs were later taken by the soldiers.
Principal prosecution counsel Brenda Oganda opposed bond, arguing that the proposed terms did not reflect “the gravity and seriousness of the offences.” She warned there was “a real risk of interference with witnesses and potential compromise of the ongoing investigations.”
Prosecutors said the soldiers were found in possession of varying quantities of methamphetamine, with charges reflecting both individual and joint involvement.
Kenyan security agencies noted that the case comes amid intensified maritime patrols along the Indian Ocean coastline. Authorities highlighted that recent high-value drug interceptions underscore the region’s continued use by transnational trafficking networks.
