Pakistan creates special unit to protect Chinese nationals
(MENAFN) Pakistan announced plans to create a dedicated “special protection unit” in Islamabad aimed at strengthening security for Chinese citizens and safeguarding joint development projects.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi revealed the initiative on Tuesday during a high-level meeting in Beijing with Chinese Interior Minister Wang Xiaohong. The talks covered a wide range of issues, including bilateral relations, counterterrorism cooperation, and law enforcement collaboration, according to official statements.
"The security of Chinese nationals and joint development projects is a top priority (and) Pakistan has taken strong measures at all levels for the security of Chinese nationals and is establishing a special protection unit in Islamabad," Naqvi said.
He also welcomed Chinese support in tackling cybercrime, noting that Pakistan hopes to draw on the expertise of Chinese institutions to strengthen its National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency. Both sides further discussed sister-city cooperation between Islamabad and Beijing, agreeing to pursue a joint strategy to enhance police training and professional capacity through greater exchange of knowledge and experience.
The announcement follows recent diplomatic engagements between the two countries.
Pakistan’s top diplomat Ishaq Dar visited Beijing last week, meeting senior Chinese leaders including Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Dar and Wang Yi co-chaired the seventh round of the China-Pakistan foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue, where discussions focused on trade, multilateral cooperation, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
CPEC, valued at $64 billion, is a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative. It links China’s Xinjiang province to Pakistan’s Gwadar port through an extensive network of roads, railways, and pipelines designed to facilitate cargo, oil, and gas transport.
This year also marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. The two nations describe themselves as “all-weather strategic cooperative partners,” with bilateral trade currently standing at around $23 billion.
