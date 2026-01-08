403
US senator states Trump approved sanctions bill targeting Russia
(MENAFN) US Senator Lindsey Graham announced that President Donald Trump has approved a bipartisan sanctions bill targeting Russia. The legislation is designed to penalize countries that purchase discounted Russian oil, including China, India, and Brazil.
Graham described the bill as “well-timed,” noting that it coincides with ongoing Ukrainian concessions for peace. He added that the measure would give Trump significant leverage to curb Russian financing amid the Russia-Ukraine war. A strong bipartisan vote is expected soon.
