Thiruparankundram Deepam Row: BJP Slams TN Govt For 'Double Face'

BJP Accuses TN Govt of 'Double Face'

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has accused the Tamil Nadu government of showing a "double face" in the Thiruparankundram Deepam row. He said to ANI, " Stalin's governmnet has shown its double face. On one side, Dargah is allowed to do all kinds of festivities, and on the Hindu side, even after getting the right to light a deepam from a single judge, you prevent it. Even the High Court division bench has said that it is a correct order. You went to the Supreme Court, also threatened the single judge, and brought an impeachment motion against him. This shows your mindset."

Calls for Law Minister's Dismissal

Earlier, BJP leader ANS Prasad on Wednesday accused Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy of insulting the judiciary over his remarks on the Madras High Court's Thiruparankundram Deepam verdict. He urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to dismiss him and respect the court's order.

His remarks follow S Regupathy's statement that the state government will approach the Supreme Court challenging the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court's verdict in the Thiruparankundram Deepam case. "By comparing the sacred temple lamp pillar to a cremation ground, he has insulted the judiciary, the Hon'ble Judges, and the dignity of the court, an unforgivable act. Chief Minister Stalin must dismiss Minister Regupathy immediately. Instead of limiting himself to a lawful statement, "We will appeal to the Supreme Court", the Minister distorted the verdict, questioned how it should have been delivered, and improperly advised the judiciary," Prasad said in a statement. "The Tamil Nadu Government must respect this historic verdict that upholds dharma, temple traditions, and religious harmony, rather than challenge it for minority vote-bank politics. Adhering to Perarignar Anna's core principles of duty, dignity, and discipline, Chief Minister MK Stalin must immediately respect the Madras High Court verdict, abandon communal vote-bank politics, prioritise religious harmony, unconditionally withdraw the planned Supreme Court appeal, and thereby safeguard Tamil Nadu's peace, prosperity, and unity, failure to act would betray Anna's legacy and undermine both judicial authority and constitutional values," the statement reads.

State Government to Appeal Verdict

A day earlier, the State Minister Regupathy stated that there is no established practice of lighting a lamp atop the Thiruparankundram hills and claimed that the decision goes against the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu. Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Regupathy said the state disagrees with the ruling that permits the lighting of the lamps on the "Deepathoon" at the Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple. "There is no practice regarding the lighting of the lamp at the top of the Thiruparankundram Hills. It is against the feelings of the Tamil Nadu people. We are going to the Supreme Court," he said.

High Court Upholds Order

Earlier on Tuesday, the Madurai bench, comprising Justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan, upheld an earlier order passed by Justice GR Swaminathan. The bench observed that the district administration should have viewed the issue as an opportunity to promote harmony between communities through mediation.

The court also underlined that the Thiruparankundram hill is a protected site and any activity carried out there must strictly comply with the relevant provisions of the law. Clarifying its position, the court said that the lamp may be lit on the Deepathoon, subject to conditions, and that the number of persons allowed can be regulated after consultation with the Archaeological Survey of India. (ANI)

