Prime Minister Meets Dutch Prime Minister, Minister-President Of Bavaria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Munich: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Saturday with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Dick Schoof, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to support and enhance it, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, also met on Saturday with Minister-President of State of Bavaria in the Federal Republic of Germany HE Dr. Markus Soder on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.