Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prime Minister Meets Dutch Prime Minister, Minister-President Of Bavaria

Prime Minister Meets Dutch Prime Minister, Minister-President Of Bavaria


2026-02-14 07:11:51
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Munich: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Saturday with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Dick Schoof, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to support and enhance it, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, also met on Saturday with Minister-President of State of Bavaria in the Federal Republic of Germany HE Dr. Markus Soder on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.

MENAFN14022026000063011010ID1110742282



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search