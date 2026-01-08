403
Iran Rebukes U.S. Meddling in Domestic Affairs
(MENAFN) Iran's Foreign Ministry issued a sharp rebuke Wednesday against what it characterized as American meddling in the nation's domestic affairs, as demonstrations continue erupting across multiple Iranian cities.
Tehran released a formal statement on the Foreign Ministry website asserting that the US "harbors hostility toward the Iranian people" while condemning what officials labeled deceptive American conduct and policy approaches toward the Islamic Republic.
The denunciation follows remarks made Friday by US President Donald Trump, who declared that Washington would "come to the rescue" of protesters if Tehran uses lethal force against demonstrators—comments that ignited fury among senior Iranian leadership.
Citing constitutional provisions, the ministry's statement acknowledged that peaceful protests carry official recognition, emphasizing that authorities are working to address legitimate grievances through established legal channels.
Iranian officials attributed the overwhelming majority of the nation's economic turmoil directly to US-imposed sanctions, which have crippled the country's financial infrastructure.
The statement characterized American actions as a calculated campaign to "incite violence and terrorism … through the dissemination of misinformation by means of economic and psychological warfare."
Iran has experienced escalating mass protests throughout recent weeks as the economy spirals downward and the rial currency plummets precipitously—now exceeding 1,350,000 against the dollar.
Multiple violent confrontations between demonstrators and law enforcement personnel have been documented during the unrest.
