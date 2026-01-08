403
Rubio, Saudi Prince Address Regional Issues in DC Talks
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held discussions Wednesday with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud focusing on enhanced bilateral collaboration, according to an official State Department announcement.
"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed continued coordination in support of Middle Eastern security and stability, including in Gaza, Yemen, Sudan, and Syria," the statement detailed.
Wednesday's diplomatic engagement follows a November meeting between President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, signaling sustained high-level dialogue between Washington and Riyadh.
The talks addressed pressing regional flashpoints across multiple Middle Eastern theaters, with both nations seeking to align their strategic approaches to ongoing conflicts and humanitarian crises affecting Gaza's population, Yemen's protracted civil war, Sudan's internal strife, and Syria's complex political landscape.
Neither the State Department nor Saudi officials immediately disclosed specific policy outcomes or joint initiatives resulting from the Rubio-Prince Faisal consultation.
