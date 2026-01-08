Azerbaijan Counts LED-Based Lighting Devices Installed In Liberated Areas

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)More than 7,000 LED-based lighting units have been totally installed in Azerbaijan's liberated areas, Jabrayil Aliyev, head of the Project Management Department at the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency under the Ministry of Energy, told Trend.

Aliyev noted that approximately 40% of the total, equivalent to around 3,000 units, consist of hybrid systems powered by solar energy. With ongoing restoration and reconstruction initiatives, these numbers are projected to rise in the foreseeable future.

He further emphasized that, by a decree issued by the President of Azerbaijan, the liberated territories have been designated as a 'Green Energy Zone.'

"To that end, on May 3, 2021, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree establishing the Green Energy Zone in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

In the wake of this decree, a comprehensive conceptual framework for the creation of the Green Energy Zone in these regions was developed, incorporating the expertise of international consulting firms. The primary aim of this concept is to implement energy-efficient technologies, maximize the use of renewable energy sources, reduce carbon emissions, and establish models for smart cities, villages, and settlements," the agency official clarified.

Jabrayil Aliyev underscored that LED-based lighting technologies have become an essential component of contemporary urban planning and infrastructure within residential areas.

"Compared to traditional lighting systems, LED technologies are characterized by lower energy consumption, longer service life, and reduced maintenance costs, which are among the key factors in ensuring the sustainable development of green energy zones.

According to international experience, street lighting in rural areas accounts for approximately 2-5% of total electricity consumption. In recent years, in several countries, the transition to LED and solar-powered lighting systems has reduced this percentage to 1-2%.

The department head noted that the application of LED-based and solar-powered hybrid lighting systems has gained widespread use in the restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories.

"In cities and districts such as Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Shusha, Khojali, Lachin, and others, LED technologies are primarily used for lighting newly constructed streets and highways. In some settlements, streetlights equipped with monocrystalline solar panels, operating in autonomous mode, have been installed, which minimizes dependence on the centralized electricity grid," he сoncluded.