403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Aleppo hospital shuts down after shelling, sniper fire by SDF
(MENAFN) Aleppo’s Internal Medicine Hospital has been forced out of service after sustaining heavy damage from shelling and sniper fire attributed to the PKK/YPG, operating under the name of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a senior health official said Wednesday.
Aleppo Health Director Mohammad Jomaa told state television that the hospital, located in the Bustan al-Basha district, suffered extensive destruction to its infrastructure and medical departments, making continued operations impossible.
“The hospital was rendered completely out of service due to shelling and direct sniper fire,” Jomaa said, adding that emergency measures were taken to transfer all patients to other facilities across the city. Authorities confirmed the safety of both patients and medical staff.
The closure comes amid escalating violence in Aleppo, where the SDF has renewed shelling of residential neighborhoods for a second consecutive day. On Tuesday, at least five civilians were killed and 16 injured in a series of attacks.
In response, the Syrian army declared SDF positions in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods “legitimate targets,” citing what it described as massacres and ongoing assaults.
The developments follow the March 10 agreement announced by the Syrian presidency, which called for the integration of the SDF into state institutions and reaffirmed Syria’s territorial unity.
Officials say the group has failed to take steps toward fulfilling the deal.
Aleppo Health Director Mohammad Jomaa told state television that the hospital, located in the Bustan al-Basha district, suffered extensive destruction to its infrastructure and medical departments, making continued operations impossible.
“The hospital was rendered completely out of service due to shelling and direct sniper fire,” Jomaa said, adding that emergency measures were taken to transfer all patients to other facilities across the city. Authorities confirmed the safety of both patients and medical staff.
The closure comes amid escalating violence in Aleppo, where the SDF has renewed shelling of residential neighborhoods for a second consecutive day. On Tuesday, at least five civilians were killed and 16 injured in a series of attacks.
In response, the Syrian army declared SDF positions in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods “legitimate targets,” citing what it described as massacres and ongoing assaults.
The developments follow the March 10 agreement announced by the Syrian presidency, which called for the integration of the SDF into state institutions and reaffirmed Syria’s territorial unity.
Officials say the group has failed to take steps toward fulfilling the deal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment