Israeli army detains four after infiltrating Quneitra countryside
(MENAFN) Reports on Thursday said Israeli troops arrested four young men after entering the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria, marking another breach of Syrian sovereignty.
According to accounts, a unit of five military vehicles set up a checkpoint at the al-Kasarat junction, located on the road between Jbata al-Khashab and Ain al-Bayda. Soldiers stopped travelers, checked their identities, and detained four men from Jbata before transferring them to al-Hamidiyah.
The raid came just two days after Israeli forces carried out three separate incursions into Quneitra, despite ongoing US-mediated talks between Damascus and Tel Aviv aimed at reviving the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.
Neither Israeli nor Syrian officials immediately commented on the latest operation.
Reports note that Israeli forces have been conducting near-daily incursions into Syrian territory, particularly in Quneitra, where they have detained civilians, erected checkpoints, interrogated passersby, and damaged farmland.
Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in late 2024, Israel expanded its control over the Golan Heights by occupying the demilitarized buffer zone—an action seen as a violation of the 1974 accord.
