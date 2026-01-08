'My Hero Academia,' 'One Piece,' 'Dragon Ball' Among Anime Voices At FAN EXPO Cleveland, March 13-15

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 7, 2026 7:10 am - Vale, Christian, Rial, Matranga, Strait, Sinclair, Burns Highlight Anime Actors at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland

With all-time great franchises like My Hero Academia, One Piece, Dragon Ball, and Demon Slayer among the dozens of titles represented by voice actors, the anime voice actor section at FAN EXPO Cleveland will be busier than ever. Superstars like Eric Vale, Luci Christian, Monica Rial, David Matranga, Sonny Strait, Ian Sinclair, and Griffin Burns bring the experience of having given audio life to thousands of episodes of those and other genre favorites. All of these (plus Cary Elwes from The Cat Returns and Robbie Rist from Naruto) will be on hand March 13-15 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

It's part of a weekend-long celebration of the Japanese animation style that has found a large, loyal following worldwide. In addition to regularly-scheduled anime panels, meetups, games and trivia, FAN EXPO Cleveland attendees can stop by Anime HQ all three days to share their love of the genre with other fans, as well as take part in IdolFest, a celebration of pop idol culture with anime front and center, and the Itasha Showcase, a display of fans' geek-themed cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

Vale's credits include 'Sanji' in One Piece, 'Trunks' in Dragon Ball, and 'Tomura Shigaraki' in My Hero Academia. He has also had significant runs on Fruits Basket, Ace Attorney, Fairy Tail, and many others.

Christian has portrayed 'Nami' in nearly 350 episodes of One Piece and 'Ochaco Uraraka' in almost 100 of My Hero Academia. Among her nearly 550 distinct credits are extended turns in Phi Brain: Puzzle of God and School Rumble.

Rial voices 'Bulma' in various Dragon Ball iterations, has had long runs on titles like My Hero Academia (Tsuyu Asui) and Black Clover, and is currently heard as 'Tanya' on Isekai Quartet and numerous others.

Matranga (Shoto Todoroki in My Hero Academia and 'Tomoya Okazaki' in Clannad) is pushing 350 credits and voiced characters on 14 different series and games this year.

Strait ('Usopp' in One Piece and 'Rikiya Yotsubashi' in My Hero Academia) also has nearly 300 shows, films, and other works since first voicing 'Krillin' in Dragon Ball Z: The Tree of Might in 1990, a role he still has 35 years later.

Sinclair is one of the most prolific stars at FAN EXPO Cleveland, registering more than 400 credits, including 'Mezo Shoji' in My Hero Academia and Whis in Dragon Ball. Lengthy turns as 'Magna' in Black Clover and 'Sugimoto Saichi' in Golden Kamuy are just two of his many projects.

Burns has performed on the popular titles Demon Slayer (Muichiro Tokito') and Blue Box ('Yusa') among nearly 209 credits, with the current Barbie Mysteries highlighting several current roles.

All seven have extensive work in other voice acting genres, including animation and gaming titles.

They are part of a still-growing lineup of celebrities that already features:

* Hayden Christensen (Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones, Episode III - Revenge of the Sith)

* James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel)

* Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride, Saw)

* Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation)

* Gates McFadden (Star Trek: The Next Generation)

* Josh Holloway (Lost, Yellowstone)

* Jaime Pressly (My Name is Earl, Joe Dirt)

* Ethan Suplee (My Name is Earl, American History X)

* Helen Hunt (Mad About You, Twister)

* Lilli Cooper (Wicked)

* Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls)

* Joel Perez (Hazbin Hotel, Fun Home/Broadway)

* Judith Hoag (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Armageddon)

* Robbie Rist (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Brady Bunch)

* Ernie Reyes Jr. (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull)

* Brian Tochi (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Revenge of the Nerds)

* Kenn Scott (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, director/Adventures of Johnny Tao)

* Francois Chau (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Lost)

* Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!, American Dad)

* Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911!, The Goldbergs)

Many additional FAN EXPO Cleveland guest announcements will follow in the coming weeks, including world-class lineups of comic creators, voice actors, cosplayers, and more. Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate Fan and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Cleveland are available now at fanexpocleveland. Advanced Pricing is available until February 26.

Cleveland is the fourth event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events.

