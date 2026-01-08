Lomas Recognizes VIP Vacations As One Of Their Top Overall Travel Agencies For Destination Weddings

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 7, 2026 12:48 pm - VIP Vacations Honored with Prestigious Industry Awards at Lomas Award Ceremony as VIP Comes Away with Top Award for Destination Weddings and the Coveted Pearl Agency Award, Given as Lomas' Top Overall Award

VIP Vacations, a premier travel agency based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is proud to announce it has been honored with two distinguished industry awards: the Pearl Agency Award, Lomas Travel's highest level of achievement, and recognition as a Top Wedding Producer. These accolades reflect VIP Vacations' continued excellence in destination weddings, luxury travel planning, and client service.

As part of this recognition, VIP Vacations recently highlighted the renowned El Dorado Royale, a luxury adults-only, all-inclusive resort located just 25 minutes from Cancun International Airport. The resort also offers flexibility for couples and groups with a connecting family-friendly, all-inclusive resort next door, Generations Riviera Maya.

While El Dorado Royale features a more intimate beachfront, the resort more than compensates with an impressive variety of pool experiences. Guests can enjoy the lively La Isla main pool, complete with a DJ, live music, games, activities, and volleyball, or unwind at Fuentes, a tranquil quiet pool ideal for relaxation and reading.

The resort has also begun renovating its guest rooms, elevating the overall guest experience. VIP Vacations' team had the opportunity to experience these accommodations firsthand. Jennifer stayed in a newly renovated Royale Suite, showcasing updated finishes and calming, natural color tones, while another team member enjoyed a Swim-Up Junior Suite, offering convenient pool access and added luxury.

El Dorado Royale boasts a wide selection of restaurants and bars, both indoor and outdoor, as well as an outdoor theater and bar that hosts nightly entertainment including live shows, karaoke, themed events, and even live streaming of U.S. football games.

For destination weddings, the resort offers an exceptional range of venue options, including beach settings, gazebos, rooftop terraces, patios, ballrooms, gardens, a pier, and chapels, allowing couples to customize their celebration to match their vision.

“These awards are a reflection of our dedication to creating unforgettable travel and wedding experiences for our clients,” said a representative from VIP Vacations.“Partnering with exceptional resorts like El Dorado Royale allows us to continue delivering outstanding value, service, and expertise.”

About VIP Vacations, Inc.

VIP Vacations is a nationally award-winning travel agency, located in Bethlehem, PA, specializing in destination weddings, honeymoons, and luxury travel. Committed to providing exceptional service and industry expertise, VIP has earned more than 200 international awards and continues to be recognized as a leader in the travel space.