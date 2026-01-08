Kingdom Braces For Winter Front With Heavy Rain And High-Altitude Snow

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) – The Kingdom is set for a significant atmospheric shift over the next 48 hours as a cold, moisture-laden air mass moves in from a low-pressure system centered over Cyprus.While Thursday offers a brief period of mild weather, the Department of Meteorology has warned of an abrupt transition starting Friday morning.Temperatures will drop sharply as a comprehensive cold front sweeps through the country, bringing heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and hail, particularly to northern and central Jordan.The peak of the system is expected on Friday afternoon and evening, with the potential for flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas. In the southern highlands, the cooling will be severe enough that the high peaks of the Shara Mountains may see a short-lived mix of rain and light snow flurries.High winds will be a major feature of this system, with westerly gusts reaching up to 65 km/h, which could stir up dust storms in the eastern desert (Badia) and reduce visibility.To ensure public safety during this period of unsettled weather, authorities recommend that citizens avoid all flood-prone zones and stream beds, as water levels can rise rapidly. Commuters are advised to exercise extreme caution on mountain passes where dense fog and heavy rain are likely to significantly hinder visibility.Additionally, residents should secure outdoor belongings against high wind gusts and ensure the safe operation of heating systems as the cold intensifies.The capital, Amman, will see highs of 19 C and lows of 9 C in the east, while the western parts will reach 18 C and drop to 8 C. Similar conditions are expected in the Northern Highlands at 18 C / 8 C, while the Shara Highlands will reach 20 C / 7 C.The Badia regions will be warmer at 23 C / 8 C, with the Plains at 21 C / 9 C. The Kingdom's warmer southern corridors will see 24 C / 15 C in the Northern and Southern Jordan Valley, 24 C / 14 C at the Dead Sea, and 25 C / 15 C in the Gulf of Aqaba.